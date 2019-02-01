VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, February 4th at 1:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, 2019 Goals, Economic Development Coordinator Update, Canoecopia – Consider Participation, Community Grant Program – Decision Matrix Approval, Business Incentive Tools, Reports, Other Business, Next Meeting—March 18th.
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. February 5, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Employee Recognition, Coulee Cap annual report, Resolution-County aid for Bridges/Culvert construction, Resolution-Ho Chunk allocation, Ordinances, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 am. February 6th, 1st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Discussion/Action on purchase of Emergency Stair Chair; Discussion/Action on Purchase of Breathing Air Compressor; Director’s Report (4 County HazMat agreement review, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings and Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. February 7, 2019, Vernon Manor, Sign Farm Rental Contract, HVAC position, Custodian Restructure, Jail Roof, Microwave Courthouse Annex, Department Head report – Highway Shop, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
