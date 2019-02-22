VERNON COUNTY
Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. February 25, 2019 ADRC Conference room. Review of IT Bills; Project Updates; Security Updates; Department Head Review; Questions and Statements from IT Committee
The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. on February 25, 2019 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding Coon Valley and LaFarge meal sites, Nutrition Program Updates, and Waiver request.
Executive Committee & Finance Committee meets at 10 a.m. February 27, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Review of Open Government Webinar on February 15, 2019, Ron Hoff & Nancy McDowell report on County Expense charts, Nate Campbell – PDF Conversation on Budget break downs, Department Head Input and Confirm next meeting date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.