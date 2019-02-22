VERNON COUNTY

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. February 25, 2019 ADRC Conference room. Review of IT Bills; Project Updates; Security Updates; Department Head Review; Questions and Statements from IT Committee

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. on February 25, 2019 in the Banta Building at 402 Courthouse Sq. in Viroqua. Conversation regarding Coon Valley and LaFarge meal sites, Nutrition Program Updates, and Waiver request.

Executive Committee & Finance Committee meets at 10 a.m. February 27, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Review of Open Government Webinar on February 15, 2019, Ron Hoff & Nancy McDowell report on County Expense charts, Nate Campbell – PDF Conversation on Budget break downs, Department Head Input and Confirm next meeting date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.