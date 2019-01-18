VERNON COUNTY
Buildings and Facilities meets at 9 a.m. January 21, 2019, County Board Room Courthouse Annex, Farm Lease – Attorney Quackenbush. Adjourn
Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets Wednesday, January 23, at 10 a.m, County Courthouse Annex Rm. 309. Review of Minutes, Request for RLF Funds-Shane Nottestad, Other Business, next meeting TBD.
