Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Board of Health meets January 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Highway Committee—Jan. 09, 2020 will meet at County Highway Department on Jan 09 2020 at 08:30:00 a.m. CHI-D Grant, Pickup Lease; Stepp Lawsuit; Review/Approve Bills For Payment, Commissioner’s Report—New shop. Confirm Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, January 9th at 9:30 a.m., County Board Rm, 3rd Floor of the Courthouse. Building Update and Discussion, Blackhawk Park Dock Replacement Approval, Parks Cleaning Contract Approval, Parks Mowing Contract Approval, Approval to hire Summer Interns, Timber Sale Update, Accounts Manager Financial Report, Teacher of the Year Vote, Landowner of the Year Vote.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. on January 9, 2020 in Room 102, 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Approve vouchers, Rules of the Board, Discuss and Review offers on properties owned by Vernon County, Hoff—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- update on current work including for Sheriffs and Highway, Set next meeting date.