VERNON COUNTY
Buildings & Facilities meets at 10:30 a.m. July 9, 2019, in the County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Banta Roof, Long Term Planning, Look existing office space for remodel, Hire new Maintenance/Custodian, Shared employee with Vernon Manor, Water line size to new shop, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update and Joint meeting with Vernon Manor approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Courthouse Conference Room 101. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from June 11, 2019 meeting, review and approve vouchers, Discussion and possible action on Self-Funding for Insurance, Discussion and possible action on Staffing for Personnel Office, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjourn.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. July 11, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: re-class of welder position, water line size to highway shop, amount of paved area at new shop, closed session for personnel issue; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update; Set next meeting date; adjourn.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 11, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Brandon Larson- Vernon County Muni Code Ch.18, County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance, Committee member’s reports/questions, Rules of the Board, Bidding Options for Corporation Counsel, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law- Zoning Violation enforcement, Role of Legal Affairs, ERD claims of former County employees, may enter into closed session. Set next meeting date.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. July 11, 2019, Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. July 15th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Discussion on HazMat call 2015-01(may enter into closed session); HazMat billing procedures; Review/ Approve Manure Spill Response Plan; Approve resignation of committee member; Discussion/Action on possible County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance; Review/Approve By-laws; Update on Off Site Planning Facilities; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Joint Meeting with Buildings and Facilities: July 16, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Approve monthly bills and financials. Closed session: Activity Director position. Healthcare Life safety Specialist Presentation, discussion and possible action. CLA presentation to County Board, discussion and possible action. Administrators report. Budget 2020. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
