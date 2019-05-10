VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. May 13, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on vouchers, request to fill vacancy, and capital expenditures plan; Review 2018 budget outcome; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on May 14, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permit, review/approve payment of bills, possible closed session to consider personnel matters, Administrators Report.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 16, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the April 18, 2019 meeting, Treasurer report, Review Investment Policy, Vernon Manor Update, Grant report, possible hiring of additional grant writer, Review bills and Authorize payments; Confirm next meeting date.
