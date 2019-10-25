Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review and approve Oct. 11 minutes. Open RFP’s and schedule time to interview selection of candidates. Purchase Apollo tubs. Sent next meeting date. Adjourn.
Executive Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. October 30, 2019 in the Erlandson Building Basement Conference Room. Approve Minutes, Priority Budgeting Status, Department Head Input, Discuss DRAFT Information Summary Document for Long Term Planning, Next Meeting Agenda Items, Confirm next meeting date, Adjournment.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on November 12, 2019 in the Vernon County Boardroom, 3 rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permits, Administrators Report, and consider joint vehicle purchase.
The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee will hold a public information meeting on a potential expansion of the Vernon County Landfill on November 7th, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Genoa Fire Station located at 126 Main Street, Genoa, WI 54632. The purpose of this public hearing is to answer questions and listen to concerns on the potential expansion of the landfill. **There may be a quorum of committee members present but no action will be taken.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.