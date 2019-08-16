VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. August 16, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Closed session pursuant to §19.85(1)© for Human Services Interim or “Acting” Director in Department Head Absence, May act on items discussed in Closed Session; Adjourn.
Buildings & Facilities and the Economic Development Advisory Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. August 16, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review & approve minutes, Business’s Matrix, Other Business, Set next meeting date.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, August 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Budget for 2020, Economic Development Coordinator Report, EDA Grant Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – September 9th
Economic Development Loan Committee meets Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room, Treasurer’s Report, Policy Manual for Loan Program, Resolution for Start Up Funding, Other Business, Next Meeting Date.
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, August 26th at 2 p.m. in the County Board Room, Introduction of members and staff, Election of Chair and Vice Chair, Nominate and Elect Member at Large, Review EDA Grant and Business Park Expansion Plan, Review Intergovernmental Agreement, Next Meeting Dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.