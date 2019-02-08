VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on February 12, 2019 in the Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, Citation discussion with Corporation counsel, Administrators Report.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Courthouse Conference Room 101. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from January 17, 2019 meeting, review and approve vouchers, Review of Policy 409 – Emergency Closings, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjourn.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on February 13th, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling facility, S3705 County Highway LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, 2019 Leachate Trucking Bids, and Department Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, February 14th, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Discussion on radio/equipment system upgrade; Vernon County Shining Ordinance; and Adjournment.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. February 14, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Review and approve culvert bids; Discussion and possible action on truck attachment proposals; Discussion and possible action on CTH JJ Bridge; Discuss and take action on design consultant selection for 2018-2022 Bridge Program Cycle; Discussion and possible action on pickup rentals; Discussion and possible action on emergency generator; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – New shop update; Existing facility – re-purposing
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, Feb. 14th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. 2018 Wildlife Damage Claim Review and Approval/Denial, Blackhawk Park Store Contract Lease Approval, Bid Opening for Jersey Valley Timber Sale, Approval to Apply for Sustainable Forestry Grant, Recreational Trails Grant Expenditure Approval.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. February 14, 2019, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:00 a.m. on February 14, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Discussion and possible action on County Ordinance regarding Finances – Nikki Swayne, Corporation Counsel Activity update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law, Set next meeting date.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. February 14, 2019 in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., February 15, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Administrator’s report. Discussion on Future of Vernon Manor. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Executive Committee & Finance Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. February 15, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Minutes, Webinar- OpenGov/Vernon County Demo, Discussion & Questions, and Confirm next meeting date.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. February 18th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Update on invoice for call 2017-02; Discussion on new committee members; Responses Made; Review/Approve new team members; Discussion and review/approval on 4 County HazMat Agreement. Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
