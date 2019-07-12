VERNON COUNTY
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. July 15, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on 2020 Suggested Donation for Senior Meals; Discuss & Take Action on Attendance at the Regional State Leadership Event at the White House; Discuss 2020 Budget Process; Program Reports by Unit; closed session pursuant to §19.85(1)(f); Director’s Report; Set next meeting dates; Adjourn.
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. July 15th Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Discussion on HazMat call 2015-01(may enter into closed session); HazMat billing procedures; Review/Approve Manure Spill Response Plan; Approve resignation of committee member; Discussion/Action on possible County Wide Burn Ban Ordinance; Review/Approve By-laws; Update on Off Site Planning Facilities; Responses Made; Discussion/Action to sell IRIS training drone; Discussion/Action to purchase Havis console for F350; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
EDA Conference Call with Jerry Figliulo U.S. Department Of Commerce to go over the specifics of the Project and EDA grant requirements will be held at 1 p.m. July 15 in the County Board Room. This is an information Conference Call with EDA—A quorum may be present, no decisions or actions will be taken.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, July 16th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. VSN Update, Watershed Planning Update, Blackhawk Park Flooding and Docks Update, Esofea Building and Improvement Update, Tracking Software Update, Duck Egg Camping-Special Permit for Saddle Club, Approval to Bid Out Duck Egg Access/Logging Road.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. July 16, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Position Update – FoodWIse Coordinator; 2020 Department Budget.
Buildings & Facilities and the Economic Development Advisory Committee meets at 1:00 p.m. July 16, 2019 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review & approve minutes, Land Sale Agreement, Four Easements in Annexation Process, Land Deeds in Annexation Process, Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Viroqua, Develop Agreements in TID, Discuss next steps for Annexation, Other Business, Set next meeting date.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. July 18, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the June 20, 2019 meeting, Treasurer report, Johnson & Block-Audit Exit report, DOT and GTA, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
The Dept. of Human Services will hold its second public hearing on July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Erlandson Office Building located at 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. The Human Services Administration will review the 2020 draft proposed budget and receive public comment.
