VERNON COUNTY
The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday April 29th, 2019, on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building. Public forum, finance review, membership change, maintenance & spring cleanup updates, trail projects update, Friends update, Social media update, New business, set next meeting date.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 1st, Basement Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Review Manure Spill Response Plan draft; Discussion on possible County Burn Ban Ordinance ; Director’s Report (Current Projects List, FEMA reimbursement update, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 10:30 a.m. May 1, 2019, in the Erlandson Building Conference Room. Banta Roof, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, May 9, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio Service Engineer – Discussion; 2018 Budget Review and Adjournment.
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on May 14, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permit, review/approve payment of bills, Administrators Report.
