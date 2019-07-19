VERNON COUNTY
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Clifton Larson, Presentation for Vernon Manor, Tourism Impact Report, Approval of Leadership Day White House Conference, Resolutions—Rules of the Board Land and Buildings Sales, Land Value of Portions of County Farm Properts and Sale of County Land for Street Right-of-Way, DOT and GRA Resolution, Full-Time Personnel Administrative Assistant, Partnership with City of Hillsboro and Land O Lakes, Ordinances—Outdoor and Refuse Burning Ordinance, Civil Emergencies Amendments to Chapter 18, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
Human Services Committee will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. July 31, 2019 at Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. The committee will review and take action on the 2020 proposed department budget; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.