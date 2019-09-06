VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, September 9th at 9:30 a.m. at Westby City Hall, 200 N. Main Street, Westby, Westby Leaders and Presentation, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Westby EDA Application, Room Tax, Budget for 2020, Economic Development Coordinator Report, EDA Grant Update, Community Grant Matrix, Other Business, Next Mtg – October 7th
Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on September 11th, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Landfill Expansion, and Department Update.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, 2018, in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. September 12, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: Town of Harmony ATV/UTV ordinance; move CTH B driveway request; purchase of new mower for highway shop, Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) — Shop update, custodian discussion for new highway shop, safety card update.
