VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, October 11, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Approve monthly bills and financials. Smoking policy for Vernon Manor. Discussion/action. Assisted Living discussion. Administrators report. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. October 14, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on 2020 MCO Rates for the Nutrition and Transportation Programs; Review & Take Action on Proposed 2020 Purchase of Service Contracts; Discuss & Take Action to Fill HS Director Vacancy; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; May consider entry into closed session; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on October 15, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Review and Explanation of 2020 Budget, Review of 2020 Budget, Election of Second Vice Chair, Notice of Disallowance of Claim,Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. October 17, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the September 4, 5, 17 and 19, 2019 meeting, Treasurer report, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments, Review of Finance procedures for Accounts Payable, Confirm next meeting date.
Economic Development Loan Committee meets Monday, October 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Loans, Match and Job Performance, Marketing and Outreach, Maximum Loan Amounts, Other Business, Next Meeting Date.
