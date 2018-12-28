VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, Economic Development Coordinator Update, Community Grant Program, Business Incentive Tools, Reports, Other Business, Next Meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.