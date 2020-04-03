Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
Highway Committee—Apr 07 2020 will meet at Cisco WebEx on Apr 07 2020 at 08:30:00 AM, Approve bids; operational schedule for summer due to COVID-19; purchase floor sweeper; additional temporary cleaning staff; Town of Union ATV/UTV routes. Commissioner’s Report: road bans; FEMA funds.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 1:00pm, April 8th via WebEx conference, Emergency Operation Center update; Director’s Report (Nixle sub group addition, trainings/exercises, Severe Weather Awareness Week); Responses Made; Approval of Invoices/vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio System Update, Resolution Declaring 2nd Amendment Preservation, and Adjournment.
