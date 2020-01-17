Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. January 20th, Basement Conference room Erlandson Bldg. Update on sale of IRIS drone/SCBA bottles; Discussion on EPCRA business mailers; Update on Off-Site Planning Facilities; 2019 Call Volume, HazMat Team member update; Equipment Storage Space Update; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
Economic Development Loan Committee meets Monday, January 27th 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Treasurer’s Report, Update on Loans, Marketing and Outreach,Business Loans, Other Business, Next Meeting February 24th at 9:30 a.m.