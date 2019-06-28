VERNON COUNTY
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on July 2, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse. Letter of Support for Watershed Planning Assistance, Rules of the Board, Land and Buildings Sales, Land Value of Portions of County Farm Property for EDA Grant and Sale of County Land for Street Right of Ways and Outlets, Certified Maps and Easements for Phase 1 of the Business Park, DOT and GTA, Supporting a Constitutional Amendment – Citizens United, Ordinances, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. July 3rd, Erlandson Office bldg. 1st Floor Conference Room. Review/possible approval of County Burn Ban Ordinance; Discussion/possible action re Possible Amendments to Vernon Co Muni Code Ch. 18; Director’s Report (Continuity of Operations/Continuity of Government discussion, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. July 3rd, 2019 Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Interim Chief Todd Simonson- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Joe Schneider- DOT; Trace Frost- DOT Safety Report; Dan Nelson- VMH; Kehl Arnson- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; Tim Hundt- Media; confirm next meeting date.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, July 8th at 9:30 a.m. at Coon Valley Village Hall Meeting Room, 108 Roosevelt St. Coon Valley, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Budget 2020, Tourism Impact Report, Economic Development Coordinator Report, EDA Grant Update, Revolving Loan Program Update, Sustainable Revenue Options, County Website Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – August 19th
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. on July 9, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, PUBLIC HEARING on Cell Tower Permits, Administrators Report, consideration for approval of cell towers and their conditions, and consideration on proposed staffing needs.
