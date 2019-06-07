VERNON COUNTY
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 a.m. June 11, Rm 310 Land Information Office, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; Updated CSM/Plat Review Ordinance Process & Fee Schedule Approval; Revised PLSS Bounty Program & Fee Schedule Approval; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:00 a.m. June 12, 2019, in the County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Banta Roof, Long Term Planning, Treasurer office remodel, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on June 12 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include; Committee Report, Vouchers, and Department update.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, June 13, at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Intern introduction-Brianna Hall, Emergency Manure Management Plan, Blackhawk Park Flooding and Docks Discussion, Parks Update, New Fishing Easement Language, NRCS Engineering Update, Vikemyr Sandpit, Lucas Winchel Quarry, Sterling Township Quarry.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. June 13, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: Village of Ontario ATV ordinance; resolution to exceed budget, equipment sales/purchase, closed session to discuss supervisor status update; hiring County Supervisor; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update; JJ bridge; bridge projects; 1 vs 1½ gravel; Stepp lawsuit.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. June 13, 2019, UWEX Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Position Update – FoodWIse Coordinator; Dissolution of WACEC/Creation of WEXA.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 13, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Resolution Supporting a Constitutional Amendment – Citizens United, Committee members reports/questions, Committee member’s reports/questions, Corporation Counsel Communication, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt Swayne Law- Annexation update and Greg Lunde files update, Conferring with Legal Counsel with Respect to Zoning V Hall/Stafslien. Set next meeting date.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. June 13 in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Committee meets at 10 a.m. June 25, 2019 De Soto Community Center – 53 Crawford St., De Soto. Discussion and Action will include reports on the statewide meeting, continued discussion on transportation, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.
