VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 on October 8, 2019 in Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, Administrators Report, Mark Erickson presentation, discuss department credit card and proposed vehicle purchase.
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 a.m. October 8, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; 2020 Land Information Budget Update; Approval to Participate in 2020 USGS 3DEP LiDAR Project & Grant Application; 2020 Wisconsin Land Information Program Grant Application; Notice/Solicitation for Interest in Citizen Position on Land Information Council; Audience to Visitors; Confirm next meeting.
The Soild Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on October 9th, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Wast/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Landfill Expansion, and Department Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV / UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, October 10th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Timber Sale Update, County Forestry Plan Approval, Friends of Vernon County Parks Contracted Services, Esofea Shower Building Update, Watershed Planning Update, Eagles Park (BA-17) Plunge Pool Repair & Change Order Approval, PL566 Hazard Rating, EWP Bid Approval (debris cleanup at Jersey Valley and Mlsna).
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. October 10, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Copy Machine; Area Extension Director Report; Review Annual Budget Book Reports; 2020 Educator Contract.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. on October 10, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Karen Flynn- Aegis Corporation Renewal of County Liability, Workers Compensation and Property Insurance, Discussion amendment to Finance Ordinance, Rules of the Board, Hoff Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law-, Finance Ordinance passage and pending litigations, Discuss Per Diems, Closed session conferring with Legal Counsel, Set next meeting date.
Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. October I0, 2019. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept, Trauma Informed Care, School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Conﬁrm next meeting.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. October 10, 2019 in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
