VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, November 15, 8:30 a.m. Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Approve monthly bills and financials. Increase credit card limit. Viroqua Chamber membership. Purchase washers for laundry. Review interviews of Assisted Living candidates/make selection. Administrators report. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. November 14, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: CTH B driveway (closed session for litigation), rent of highway buildings, winter maintenance policy, priority budgeting, ATV/UTV route request(s), transfer of funds for purchase of equipment, approve use of composite rates for winter maintenance equipment. Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update, safety training
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. November 18, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on Comp Time Pay Out; Review & Take Action on DHS Vehicle Replacement and Purchase; Discuss & Take Action to Fill ESS and Child Support Positions and Social Worker Position in Family and Children’s Unit; Review and Discuss Updated Donation Programs Policy; Program Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, November 18th at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Marketing Plan, Standard Development Agreement, Business Development Agreement(s), Update on Construction in the Business Park, Next Mtg – December 16th 1 p.m.
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. November 21, 2019 in Room 102, 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the October 17, 2019 meeting, Treasurer report, Emergency Services Radio System Funding, Grant report, Credit Card application, Farm Land Sale Proceeds Transfer to New Building Fund, Long Term Capital Projects, Finance procedures for Accounts Payable with Human Services Dept., Review of Non Lapsing Accounts, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
