VERNON COUNTY
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, April 1st at 5:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Approval of Bills, Review, Score and May Award Community Grants, Report on Canoecopia and the Governor’s Tourism Conference, Update on Room Tax, Other Business, Next Meeting – May 6th.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. April 3rd, 1st Floor Conference Room, Erlandson Office bldg. Farm Emergency Planning; Dept Long Term Planning; Director’s Report (Spring Flooding Update, Current Projects List, Trainings); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; other items for discussion; confirm next meeting date.
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. April 3rd, 2019 Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Daron Jefson- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Joe Schneider- DOT; Trace Frost- DOT Safety Report; Dan Nelson- VMH; Kehl Arnson- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; Tim Hundt- Radio Broadcast; confirm next meeting date.
Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning April 4, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the April 2, 2019 Spring Election and Referendum.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. April 4th, 2019, in the Land and Water Conference Room. Farm Contract Language, Chiller Update, Long Term Planning, Department Head Review, Department Head report – Highway Shop Update, approve vouchers and confirm next meeting.
