Meeting set to discuss potential new summer K-6 childcare option in Westby

Norse Care LLC, in partnership with the Westby Area School District, is interested in hearing the public’s perspectives on a potential new summer program for youth entering grades K-6. The Norse Summer Program (NASP) will be a recreation-based summer day camp serving children entering grades K through 6th.

The goals of this program include:

Provide a fun and safe environment for students during summer months.

Provide positive interactions with caring adult role models.

Encourage and develop life skills, respect for others and positive social interaction.

Introduce and engage youth in potentially lifelong recreational pursuits.

A public meeting to discuss interest and feasibility regarding this project will be held in the Westby High School library April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in developing additional child care for students K-6th and want to collaborate with others regarding the potential development of the program, you are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be facilitated by Norse Care LLC, who will seek to identify the desires of the Westby community and stakeholders.

To RSVP, obtain additional information, or aks questions about the meeting, visit the Facebook Event Page https://fb.me/e/21MAhZr2Z or contact Eli Jackson at elijackson@norsecarewestby.com

