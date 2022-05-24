Memorial Day affects news deadline at the Vernon County Times

The Memorial Day holiday affects the deadline to submit news releases and photos for the Wednesday, June 1, Vernon County Times. The deadline is noon on Thursday, May 26.
The office will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of the holiday.
A Westby woman was uninjured in a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 19, on Chipmunk Road Road at Forest View Lane.
On Saturday, May 21, at 10:37 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State H…
A motorcycle passenger was injured in a crash on Sandhill Road near Ontario, Sunday, May 15.
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 12, on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 and Town Hall Lane in the town of Coon.
A Minneapolis, Minnesota man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 near School Road in the town of Kickapoo, Saturday, May 21.
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 16.
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a car versus deer accident, Monday, May 23, in the 4302 block of State Hwy. 80 at 10:43 a.m.
A Prior Lake, Minnesota man was injured in a pickup truck versus UTV accident Friday, May 13, on County Hwy. C in rural Hillsboro.
Organizers of “Live in Viroqua” announce their first-ever summer series of free outdoor live music to take place on the streets of Viroqua thi…
Following the release of the United States Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Vernon County residents joined citizens aro…
