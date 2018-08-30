When people visit Bliss Memorial Park in the heart of Readstown, they will notice a new feature – the Readstown Memorial Walkway at the Historic Readstown Bandstand.
In 2007, Julie Turnmire asked if the Readstown Area Historical Society would be interested in creating a memorial walkway at the bandstand. The historical society agreed to the project. Every Memorial Day Turnmire has set up a table promoting the project and distributing forms for people to order an 8-inch by 4-inch dedication brick, a 12-inch by 12-inch granite tile or a 12-inch by 24-inch granite tile.
“We wanted this for the community,” Turnmire said.
According to the Readstown Memorial Walkway brochure, the purpose of the walkway is threefold: to help raise funds for the bandstand preservation fund, add beauty and interest to the park and Veterans Memorial, and serve as a lasting memorial for loved ones or a tribute to commemorate a special event or person.
Finally, on Aug. 11, the first bricks and granite tiles were laid. Turnmire said her son, Shannon Swiggum, and a crew from Janesville poured the cement and placed the initial tiles and bricks. Turnmire added that some Bliss family ancestors are remembered on the walkway. Bricks and tiles will be added about once year.
Turnmire said numerous others helped with the project, including Village Clerk/Treasurer/Zoning Administrator Susan Mueller, Lowe Manufacturing, village employee Charlie Strait, and Kenny Goodwin and his crew. “If they didn’t help, it wouldn’t have happened.”
The bandstand was built in 1905. The impetus for it construction was the formation of the Readstown Band at the turn of the 20th century. For many years the bandstand was the hub of social life in the village, serving as the venue for concerts, Memorial Day programs and various other social events.
According to the walkway brochure, “Throughout the century of its existence, the bandstand withstood near-destruction from storm damage as well as man’s neglect. The Readstown Area Historical Society began holding events to increase the public awareness and appreciation of the bandstand, and embarked on fundraising efforts for its renovation…” The renovation of the bandstand was finished in the fall of 2009.
Orders are still being taken for the bricks and tiles. Anyone interested in making a purchase may contact either Turnmire at 608-632-5139, or John Sime at 608-629-5651.
