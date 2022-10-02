Mexican American fashion designer to give program in Viroqua

Zavala was born and raised in Mexico City. She moved to Delaware in 2006. She earned an Associates Degree in fashion design at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. She has 12 years of experience creating clothing and accessories taking into consideration her cultural roots and social trends. She specializes in projecting Mexican culture and costume design through visual art in fashion. Creativity, imagination, and perspective are her most essential skills in her design process. Her main goal is to reflect the artistic side of fashion using unconventional and recyclable materials for the creation of unique pieces.