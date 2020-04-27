Micro-surfacing street project to begin in Viroqua

Starting Tuesday, April 28, or shortly thereafter, several streets throughout the city of Viroqua will be undergoing micro-surfacing. Micro-surfacing is a protective seal coat which extends the life of pavement. It is a thin, tough layer of asphalt blended with finely crushed stone for traction. Micro-surfacing is a cost-effective method to renew and extend the life of roads and road surfaces.
The company hired to perform the work is Struck and Irwin Paving out of DeForest, Wis. The first step involves crack sealing and spray patching. During this time, the public will see them apply a tar-like seal or spray, cover it with a thin paper or coat it with fine sand-like material. After all the preparatory work is complete, they will return to apply the micro-surface, which will look similar to new asphalt.
This sealcoating will occur on:
1. Parkwood Trail – Johnson Street uphill to dead end.
2. Pine Street – Willow Street through to Garfield Avenue.
3. Willow Street – Roosevelt Avenue to Pine Street.
4. Crossing Meadows Drive – Schroeder Road to 16th Fairway Drive.
5. West Point Circle – Crossing Meadows Drive to end of cul-de-sac.
6. Roosevelt Avenue – Willow Street to Maple Street.
Residents who will be impacted by the micro-surfacing will receive a flyer on their door notifying them of the work being done.
There are plans to do other streets in these areas in 2021, however, in order to maintain access closer to all properties during the sealcoating, the work will be split over two years.
If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact Sarah Grainger, director of public works/city engineer, at sgrainger@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-7154, ext. 20.
