Midwest Healthy Ag project coming to Vernon County to listen to farmers, community members

The Midwest Healthy Ag project has announced that it is visiting Vernon County as part of a year-long project studying the relationship between Midwest agriculture, the environment, and community health. The project is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a national philanthropic foundation that supports studies of the health of individuals and communities.
The Midwest Healthy Ag project is comprised of farmers and researchers who are conducting a series of site visits and online interviews in twelve rural counties across the Midwest to explore the social, health, and economic issues impacting farming and rural communities. The participatory research project is designed to learn what is already working in agricultural communities, what is not, and what people think should be done.
“We are looking for 15-20 farmers to interview who live and work in Vernon County,” said Laura Paine, the project’s Wisconsin state coordinator. “We’re also planning several community conversations or focus groups including anyone who has an interest in agriculture, health and the environment in their local community.” These groups will be made up of 6-10 people and can include anyone from the greater community, including ag industry representatives, non-farming landowners, beginning farmers, agency staff, teachers, clergy, business professionals, community leaders, and anyone else who cares about where they live. To get involved, contact Paine at 608.338.9039 or lkpaine@midwesthealthyag.org.
Three members of the Midwest Healthy Ag research team will be visiting Vernon County both online and in-person (as pandemic restrictions allow). In addition to Laura Paine, two researchers, Carolyn Betz and Serena Stein, will be conducting the interviews. Once the study’s results are analyzed, the research team will return to Vernon County to share what they have learned.
Midwest Healthy Ag is committed to conducting research that meets the highest standards in safety practices during the COVID-19 outbreak. The group will follow CDC protocols and have designed interviews and focus groups in such a way as to place the health, welfare, and privacy of all participants first and foremost.
“Our project is dedicated to learning as much as we can from rural residents living and working across all the different kinds of agriculture now in play. How do farmers balance all their demands and expectations? How do these efforts relate to community well-being and the environment?” said Ann Wolf, co-director of the Midwest Healthy Ag project and a farmer based in Iowa.
“We’re conducting analysis at the county level, using USDA and Census data. But it’s the interviews that are critical here. We want to listen and learn what people in rural communities think of their present circumstances and where they think the future might be headed,” said Robert Wallace, the research director of the project.
The voices and experiences of farmers and the greater community will inform ongoing community projects, policy design, and research articles that together will help improve population health across the Midwest, Wolf added.
More information can be found at the Midwest Healthy Ag website: midwesthealthyag.org.
