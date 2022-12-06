Milk truck, semi trailer involved in crash in Readstown

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:51 a.m. David P. Tutton, 55, of Waunakee, had pulled his semi and trailer over onto the shoulder of the highway due to extremely slippery road conditions caused by freezing rain. A milk truck operated by Jason W. Graham, 41, of Lancaster, was traveling westbound and slid into the back of Tutton's semi trailer. The crash caused disabling damage to the milk truck, as well as to the semi trailer. The crash was investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.