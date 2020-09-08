Milwaukee motorcyclist uninjured in accident on Hwy. 33

A Milwaukee man was not injured in a motorcycle accident Monday, Sept. 7 at 2:50 p.m. on State Hwy. 33 east of Vet Road.
The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, Shilo Falk, 40, was eastbound on State Hwy. 33 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling down into the ditch and striking a culvert and coming to rest in the ditch, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Falk was not injured as a result of the accident and refused medical attention at the scene. Falk was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the accident.
Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
