 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee motorcyclist uninjured in accident on Hwy. 33
0 comments

Milwaukee motorcyclist uninjured in accident on Hwy. 33

  • 0

A Milwaukee man was not injured in a motorcycle accident Monday, Sept. 7 at 2:50 p.m. on State Hwy. 33 east of Vet Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, Shilo Falk, 40, was eastbound on State Hwy. 33 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling down into the ditch and striking a culvert and coming to rest in the ditch, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Falk was not injured as a result of the accident and refused medical attention at the scene. Falk was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the accident.

Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News