Milwaukee woman injured in single-motorcycle crash on Hwy. 33

A Milwaukee woman was injured in a motorcycle crash June 17 on State Hwy. 33.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:02 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the single-motorcycle accident on State Hwy. 33 west of Vet Road in the town of Forest.

Judith A. Scholz, 74, was driving her 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle as a part of a large group ride. Scholz was the last motorcycle in the group and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle left the road, traveled several hundred feet before striking a culvert causing it to go airborne. The bike flipped end for end and Scholz was thrown from the motorcycle.

Scholz was treated and taken by Hillsboro Ambulance Service to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Scholz was wearing full riding gear and a helmet.

Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Peterson Towing.

