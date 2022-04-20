Minneapolis man arrested on drug charges in Stoddard

A Minneapolis man was arrested for impaired driving following a traffic stop in the 100-block of North Main Street in Stoddard.

On April 15 at 3:03 p.m., a Vernon County deputy running radar on North Main Street in the village of Stoddard stopped a vehicle for speeding. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, when the vehicle pulled over, it struck the curb and came to a stop with one tire up on the curb.

During the course of the traffic stop, a passerby also called the sheriff's office to report that they had been following the vehicle on State Hwy. 35 and had observed it crossing the centerline and driving erratically prior to being pulled over.

The driver of the vehicle initially provided the deputy with a false name, but was eventually identified as William C. Erickson, 31, of Minneapolis. The deputy had Erickson perform standardized field sobriety tests, and he was subsequently arrested for operating under the influence - controlled substance.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine was located on his person. Other drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. La Crosse County deputies assisted at the scene of the traffic stop.

It was eventually determined that Erickson had a felony warrant through Minnesota for a parole violation. Erickson was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

