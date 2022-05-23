Minneapolis man injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

A Minneapolis, Minnesota man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 near School Road in the town of Kickapoo, Saturday, May 21.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 a.m, a vehicle driven by Pedro Vera-Carpintero Jr., 22, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 near School Road. Vera-Carpintero fell asleep and lost control of his vehicle. Vera-Carpintero's vehicle left the roadway and struck a field access road, causing the vehicle to go airborne. Vera-Carpintero's vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

Vera-Carpintero sustained injuries as a result of the accident and was transported by Readstown EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Vera-Carpintero was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

Readstown EMS and the Readstown Fire Department assisted at the scene.

