 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minneapolis man involved in single motorcycle crash west of Viroqua

  • 0
Morrow accident

Edward S. Morrow, 75, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was involved in a single-motorcycle crash May 25 on State Hwy. 56, west of the city of Viroqua near Engh Lane in the town of Jefferson.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

On Wednesday, May 25, at 10:41 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a single-motorcycle crash on State Hwy. 56, west of the city of Viroqua near Engh Lane in the town of Jefferson.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Edward S. Morrow, 75, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was traveling west on his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Morrow looked down at the navigation system and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, ran into the ditch rolling over several times, ejecting Morrow off the motorcycle.

Morrow complained of leg pain; however, refused medical treatment or transportation. Morrow was in full riding gear with helmet and safety clothing.

The Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted on the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News