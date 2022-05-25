Minneapolis man involved in single motorcycle crash west of Viroqua

On Wednesday, May 25, at 10:41 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a single-motorcycle crash on State Hwy. 56, west of the city of Viroqua near Engh Lane in the town of Jefferson.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Edward S. Morrow, 75, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was traveling west on his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Morrow looked down at the navigation system and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, ran into the ditch rolling over several times, ejecting Morrow off the motorcycle.

Morrow complained of leg pain; however, refused medical treatment or transportation. Morrow was in full riding gear with helmet and safety clothing.

The Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted on the scene.

