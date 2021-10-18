 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota man arrested in Genoa for possession of narcotics, fifth OWI

  • 0

A Spring Valley, Minnesota man was arrested for possession of narcotics and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense, following a traffic complaint on Hwy. 35, Oct. 16.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County Communications Center received a call regarding the traffic complaint. At about 10:47 p.m., the vehicle was located by deputies on Main Street in Genoa. The vehicle was driven by a Chad Swenson.

Upon investigation, deputies seized 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of marijuana. Swenson was subsequently arrested for possession of narcotics, as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Fargo

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Fargo

Hi. Vern here. Boy, everyone is rushing around lately, doing all types of stuff. I’ve been just watching you humans do your thing…No, not like…

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

You might remember that throughout the summer of 2020, we asked a lot of questions in this column about Vernon County’s old country schoolhous…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News