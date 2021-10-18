Minnesota man arrested in Genoa for possession of narcotics, fifth OWI

A Spring Valley, Minnesota man was arrested for possession of narcotics and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense, following a traffic complaint on Hwy. 35, Oct. 16.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County Communications Center received a call regarding the traffic complaint. At about 10:47 p.m., the vehicle was located by deputies on Main Street in Genoa. The vehicle was driven by a Chad Swenson.

Upon investigation, deputies seized 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of marijuana. Swenson was subsequently arrested for possession of narcotics, as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense.

