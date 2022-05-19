Minnesota man injured in pickup vs. UTV crash

Jeffrey Urban, 45, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was traveling on County Hwy. C in rural Hillsboro when he made a left turn in front of the vehicle he did not see behind him. The operator of the pickup truck that struck the UTV was driven by Steven LaBrosse of Yuba, Wisconsin. Urban was taken by private vehicle to Gundersen St. Joseph's for a laceration above his eye; he was treated and released.