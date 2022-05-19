 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota man injured in pickup vs. UTV crash

A Prior Lake, Minnesota man was injured in a pickup truck versus UTV accident Friday, May 13, on County Hwy. C in rural Hillsboro.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:35 a.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about the accident with injuries.

Jeffrey Urban, 45, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was traveling on County Hwy. C in rural Hillsboro when he made a left turn in front of the vehicle he did not see behind him. The operator of the pickup truck that struck the UTV was driven by Steven LaBrosse of Yuba, Wisconsin. Urban was taken by private vehicle to Gundersen St. Joseph's for a laceration above his eye; he was treated and released.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

