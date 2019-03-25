A Minnesota man was injured in a single-ATV rollover crash, Saturday, March 23 at about 3:30 p.m., on South Natwick Road north of County Road Y in the town of Jefferson.
Luke W. Stahlmann, 26, of N Saint Paul, Minnesota, was operating an ATV on South Natwick Road when he lost control while negotiating a corner. Stahlmann was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was thrown from the ATV when it rolled several times, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Stahlmann was transported by private vehicle to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
