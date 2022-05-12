 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota man injured in two-vehicle crash in Hwy. 14 construction zone

Two-vehicle crash

Eli R. DeChamps, of Saint Charles, Minnesota, was injured in a two-vehicle crash May 11 in the construction zone at U.S. Hwy. 14 and Cut-Across Road, west of Westby.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Saint Charles, Minnesota, man was injured in a two-vehicle crash May 11 in the construction zone at U.S. Hwy. 14 and Cut-Across Road, west of Westby.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:25 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash. Eli R. DeChamps, 21, of Saint Charles, Minnesota, was stopped in traffic next to the traffic control flagger. Kennedy Nyangena, 45, of Arlington, Texas, was traveling east on Hwy. 14 operating a 40-foot enclosed cargo truck. Multiple witnesses at the scene reported that the cargo truck made no attempt to slow down and slammed into the rear of DeChamps' vehicle.

DeChamps was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Kennedy Nyangena reported no injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office at scene were Tri-State Ambulance, Coon Valley Fire Department and Coon Valley First Responders.

Sheriff John Spears reminds the public of the consequences for tired driving and operating electronic devices while driving. Spears asks motorists to slow down and be very attentive while operating in construction zones.

The incident remains under investigation.

