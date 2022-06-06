Minor injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash in town of Franklin

Only minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash on Gardner Road, north of State Hwy. 27 in the town of Franklin, May 31.

At 12:58 a.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the two-vehicle crash.

Mary B. Menn, 36, of Rockland, was operating her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Garnder Road. Menn was driving south and was coming into a corner. Menn crossed over into the opposite lane and did not see a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer being driven David J. Becwar, 67, of Ferryville. The two vehicles collided head on.

Becwar was evaluated by EMS on the scene and was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by private vehicle with minor injuries. There were three juveniles in Menn's vehicle. One of the juveniles had minor abrasions but all declined evaluation or treatment. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Sleepy Hollow Auto assisted at the scene.

