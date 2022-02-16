Mischel, Running advance in Viroqua race for mayor

Incumbent Viroqua mayor Karen M. Mischel and challenger Justin Running advance to the spring election after the Feb. 15 spring primary.

Mischel received 294 votes and Running received 370. Todd Overbo received 99 votes. Results will be finalized after official canvass which will be held Feb. 16.

Mischel and Running will be on the spring ballot along with candidates running for Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8. The city council candidates are: Ward 2 Gregory Splinter (incumbent); Ward 4 Tanja Birke (incumbent) and Trina Shaner; Ward 6 Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent) and Kristine K. Brueggen; and Ward 8 Kristal Welter (incumbent) and Mike Brudos.

The spring election is April 5. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

