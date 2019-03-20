A missing elderly man from Minnesota was found in Vernon County March 19
At 10:14 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passerby reporting that they had come upon a vehicle parked along State Hwy. 131 near Bridge 7 south of Hay Valley Road in the town of Whitestown. They were concerned because the elderly male driver seemed confused and was not responsive to them when they knocked on the window, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A Vernon County deputy arrived on location and identified the male driver as Dennis E. Mead, 75, of Milaca, Minnesota. Mead was listed as a missing person through the Milaca Police Department. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and had not been seen since he left home in Minnesota around 10:30 a.m. It was later estimated by family members that Mead had driven about 450 miles before running out of gas along State Hwy. 131 in Vernon County.
Deputies transported Mead to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for evaluation. After being checked out by hospital staff, Mead was eventually reunited with his family and taken home to Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.