Missing La Farge woman reaches out to authorities

A La Farge woman who went missing in early December has contacted the village's police chief and is safe.

La Farge Police Chief Steven Palmer and Vernon County John Spears released a joint statement Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, about Holly Clark.

She had been missing since Dec. 5, when she didn't report for work. Clark's family filed a missing person report Dec. 8, and on Dec. 10 a traffic camera captured an image of Clark's vehicle traveling west on Interstate 8 toward San Diego, California.

According to the press release, on Dec. 29 at about 1:07 p.m. Palmer received a call from Clark. Palmer was able to confirm her identity and she was safe.

Out of further respect for Clark's privacy, the statement noted no further information is being released

Both Palmer and Spears said in the statement that they wanted to thank all area law enforcement for their efforts regarding this case and they were thankful for the outpouring of support from the thousands of people across the nation who shared posts relating to the case.

