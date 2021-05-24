Missing Ontario child found

A missing Ontario child was found safe, Saturday morning, after a search by officials and volunteers.
According to the Vernon County Sheriffs office, at about 9 a.m. one of the Vernon County Sheriff's deputies was contacted directly while on patrol in the village of Ontario to report a missing child. The deputy received a report of an 8-year-old child with special needs who wandered away from a residence on Church Street at about 8 a.m.
Law enforcement officers coordinated a search with Ontario Fire, EMS, and numerous community volunteers. The child was found safe in a vehicle at 9:50 a.m.
Sheriff John Spears said he would like to thank the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Vernon County Emergency Management, Hillsboro Police, Ontario Fire, Ontario EMS, and the community for their quick and efficient response.