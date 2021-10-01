Missing Stoddard man found

A missing 79-year-old from rural Stoddard was located following an extensive search, Sept. 28.

On Sept. 28, at 11:23 a.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from the Bethel Home Home-Care services in Viroqua, reporting a missing person, who was last seen in his home on Sept. 27 at about 6 a.m. by staff. It was unknown when he went missing at this time, sometime between that time and the 911 call on Sept. 28 at 11:23 a.m. The person missing was Hugo Victor Klien.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, before calling, others tried to locate him in and around the home without success. After receiving the call at 11:23 a.m., dispatch immediately sent Sgt. Lucas Sellers from the sheriff's office to the scene, where Sellers took the role of incident commander and started assessing the call and requesting numerous resources to help locate Klien.

Dispatch sent the following agencies to the scene to assist with the search and rescue: Coon Valley Fire Department and First Responders, Vernon County and Crawford County Emergency Management for their drone services, Stoddard/Bergen Fire Department, Genoa Fire Department, Viroqua Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR for their ATV/UTV and airplane, Wisconsin State Patrol for their airplane, Tri-State Ambulance service, town patrolman for the town of Hamburg and Bergen, and Tri-State Search and Rescue handler Neil Funk and Bloodhound K9 Wrigley from Viroqua.

Working together and after searching was done by the use of airplanes, drones, ATVs and personnel doing grid searches in the area of his home for over 5.5 hours, Klien was found safe in a wooded area near his home by K9 Wrigley and his handler, and was examined by Tri-State Ambulance medical staff and transported to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for evaluation.

In a press release, Sheriff John Spears thanked the 911 dispatchers and Sgt. Lucas Sellers for his quick thinking, decision-making and asking for the resources needed to find Klien before the hours of darkness became a factor. Sheriff Spears also thanked all the agencies, first responders and citizens involved in this search and rescue effort, and for Mr. Klien being found safe with only minor injuries.

