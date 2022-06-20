Missing town of Sterling child found

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the child was missing from a private residence on County Road N in the town of Sterling (an area referred to as "Purdy"). Just prior to 10 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call of an 8-year-old who had gone for a walk with her sisters in the woods and became separated from the group. It was reported the child had been missing for about one hour prior to the call. Once search crews arrived on scene, the child was quickly located and brought back to family. The child only sustained minor injuries.