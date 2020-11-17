 Skip to main content
Missing Viroqua girl found
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports that a missing 14-year-old girl from Viroqua has been located.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "Eva has been found and she is safe. Thank you for all of the shares! What a great community!"

St. John had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Eva Early St. John

Eva Early St. John

 Contributed photo
