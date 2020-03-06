Mission work leads to artwork for Westby's Mark Anderson

Mark and Bonnie Anderson of rural Westby have forged special relationships with families and individuals living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Manderson, South Dakota.
The Andersons have been doing mission work there since 2010. As members of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, they started out chaperoning the congregation’s high school students who traveled to the reservation for mission work through Youth Works.
Bonnie said the high-schoolers had a cultural experience without cellphones, television, running water and air conditioning. “They slept on the floor at a school,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie said so many adults became interested in the mission work that adult-only trips were taken to the reservation.
“There’s always work to do,” Mark said. “Shannon County is the poorest county in the United States.”
Bonnie said that even though the residents are poor, they are kind and giving people. “It’s just how they are.”
Bonnie said a lot of the men are “out of the picture.” Some are in jail, while others have AODA problems, or work in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Several generations live in the homes and take turns sleeping, Bonnie said. “Lots of grandparents raise the kids,” Mark added.
Mark said those who live on the reservation are “dear, sweet people.”
“You see so much need,” Bonnie said. “We get more than we give.”
“The first time you go, you are dumbfounded by their need,” Mark added.
Bonnie said there is a lot of depression and suicide this time of year. “It is hard at the reservation.”
Mark said technically the reservation is dry, however, there is a lot of addiction, not just alcohol, but drugs, too.
“There are a lot of good things there,” Bonnie said. Mark added, “You look past the poverty.”
Natalie, the Andersons’ daughter, has gone on mission trips with her parents. She said the first trip was a culture shock. “I was nervous.”
During that first trip, Natalie became close to a little boy named Maurice, who was 5 or 6 years old at the time. “It made me realize what I took for granted.”
Shortly before Natalie was set to return to Wisconsin after that first trip, she started to cry while she was tutoring Maurice with flashcards. Asked why she was crying, Natalie replied she would be going back to Wisconsin soon. Maurice said he’d ask his mom if he could go to Wisconsin with Natalie. He then offered Natalie a Pop-Tart from his weekend bag. (The weekend bags were assembled by Youth Works volunteers and included food for students to take home for the weekend. “There are large families and food is not readily available (at home),” Natalie said.)
Bonnie said when they visited the reservation in June of 2019, they saw Maurice. He’s in his first year of high school and has moved from home to live in dorms in order to attend school.
Pinky (Emma Clifford Iron Plume), a friend of theirs, has the only privately-owned business in Manderson, Pinky’s Convenience Store. The couple has gotten to know Pinky quite well, and they stay with her now that they do mission work at the reservation on their own. They met Pinky the first year they came to the reservation.
Mark said that over time as they got to know people better, they learned gift-giving is part of the culture. On one of their trips, Mark gave Pinky a craft/art project he made.
Pinky knew Mark had an artistic bent, so two years ago she gave him an oak chair she picked up in Gordon, Nebraska, and asked if he could use the chair as the base for a piece of art in celebration of the process of canonization of Nicholas Black Elk. Pinky is a member of St. Agnes Parish in Manderson, the Catholic parish Nicholas Black Elk also attended. She asked that the following be included on the chair: A picture of Nicholas Black Elk, his name, and the words “Servant of God.”
Mark said the chair was originally painted green and was decorated with fruit stencils. He said it took a long time to strip off the paint before he could start the artwork. In addition to the chair, Mark also made a sanctuary cross, incorporating horse hair, which is common in Lakota artwork, a painting of Nicholas Black Elk by Father John Giuliani, Dentalium shells, and brass tacks.
The chair and sanctuary cross were blessed at St. Agnes Church on June 25, 2019. Nicholas Black Elk’s great-granddaughter Penny Black Elk was at the blessing.
When the Andersons make their way to Manderson, the couple said they are there to serve the people. They do such things as window repair, replace roofs, installing clotheslines and putting plastic on windows. “Pinky lets us know the type of work that needs to be done,” Mark said.
While there were at the reservation, Mark and Bonnie prepared a community meal for the residents of Manderson. “Manderson is the size of Chaseburg, maybe not even that big,” Mark said.
The couple prepared walking tacos and served 300 people. Bonnie said the meal is a way to build community.
Over the years, WCP members have made fleece tie blankets and prayer shawls that have been given to the hospice and the hospital on trips to South Dakota.
“Mary Strangstalien has done hundreds of knit hats; beautiful knit hats,” Bonnie said. “She’s been very faithful.”
Items that are donated are put out on tables during the community meals and people take what they need, Natalie said.
Bonnie said that the first year they went to the reservation and it was time for them to return to Wisconsin, the children weren’t there because they didn’t want to say good-bye. “We keep coming back and have established relationships.”
“They are used to seeing people come in once, and never return,” Mark said.
Anyone interested in joining the mission work, may contact the Andersons.
