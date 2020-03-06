Mission work leads to artwork for Westby's Mark Anderson

Bonnie said when they visited the reservation in June of 2019, they saw Maurice. He’s in his first year of high school and has moved from home to live in dorms in order to attend school.

Pinky (Emma Clifford Iron Plume), a friend of theirs, has the only privately-owned business in Manderson, Pinky’s Convenience Store. The couple has gotten to know Pinky quite well, and they stay with her now that they do mission work at the reservation on their own. They met Pinky the first year they came to the reservation.

Mark said that over time as they got to know people better, they learned gift-giving is part of the culture. On one of their trips, Mark gave Pinky a craft/art project he made.

Pinky knew Mark had an artistic bent, so two years ago she gave him an oak chair she picked up in Gordon, Nebraska, and asked if he could use the chair as the base for a piece of art in celebration of the process of canonization of Nicholas Black Elk. Pinky is a member of St. Agnes Parish in Manderson, the Catholic parish Nicholas Black Elk also attended. She asked that the following be included on the chair: A picture of Nicholas Black Elk, his name, and the words “Servant of God.”