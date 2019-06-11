The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will reopen portions of Blackhawk Park, near De Soto, June 13.
Portions set to open include the west loop camping area and Green Lake boat launch. The remaining campsites and amenities will reopen as conditions allow.
The park had been closed due to high water levels.
If you have upcoming reservations at Blackhawk Park, park staff will contact you as your reservation date approaches or you may contact park staff at 608-648-3314.
For more information, visit www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation-and-Natural-Resources/.
