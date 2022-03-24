 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi Valley Conservancy to conduct prescribed burns on protected lands

LA CROSSE, WIS. — The land management crew from Mississippi Valley Conservancy will be conducting prescribed burns on several Conservancy-owned nature preserves from April 1 until May 15, weather permitting. Their focus will be primarily on the following properties:

  • Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area (near Ferryville);
  • Holland Sand Prairie State Natural Area (near Holmen);
  • New Amsterdam Grasslands (near New Amsterdam);
  • Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area (near La Farge);
  • Wilton Hemlocks (near Wilton);
  • Kickapoo Caverns (near Wauzeka).

These burn areas range in size from 8 to 235 acres. The objective of the managed fires is to discourage invasive plants and woody brush that compete with native vegetation.

The burns may take place between now and May 15. Exact times and dates are to-be-determined, as very specific weather conditions are needed to ensure safety and meet objectives. The objectives of the burns are to improve wildlife habitat and control weeds.

Safety notice

For safety and effectiveness of the burns, the Conservancy requests that members of the public and media avoid the burn sites when smoke is seen or reported in the areas noted above.

