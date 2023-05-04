A group of German students are bringing their innovative mobile exhibit about climate change to Viroqua as part of their efforts to raise awareness and spark substantive discussion about this pressing issue. The exhibit, titled “Heartland’s Future: How Can We Live Together Better on a Changing Planet?,” features a series of engaging presentations and panel discussions, exploring the latest research, innovative solutions, and practical actions that can help us mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

“We’re thrilled to bring this mobile exhibit to Viroqua, and we hope to inspire and engage local citizens and students to take action on climate change” said David Bernhardt, one of the organizers of the exhibit. “We believe that by fostering open and honest discussions about the challenges we face, we can work together towards a sustainable future.”

The exhibit will be hosted at the Vernon County Museum parking lot, corner of East South Street and South Main Street in Viroqua, on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and open to the public, free of charge. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the exhibits, participate in the panel discussions at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and learn more about the impacts of climate change on their community and the world at large.

The mobile exhibit is part of a larger initiative to raise awareness and promote action on climate change. The students have already engaged with others in Germany, and plan to continue their tour in the upcoming years. For more information on the exhibit and its schedule, please visit heartlandsfuture.com or vernoncountyhistory.org. The visit to Viroqua is sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society and McIntosh Memorial Library.